Zimbabwe hits 344 to set world record T20 score in win over Gambia

Published - October 24, 2024 11:16 am IST - NAIROBI

Zimbabwe has hit 344-4 in a T20 World Cup qualifier to set what cricket’s global governing body said was a world-record score in the format

Agencies

Sikandar Raza smashed a thundering century against Gambia.

Zimbabwe hit 344-4 in a T20 World Cup qualifier on Wednesday (October 24, 2024), setting what cricket’s global governing body said was a world-record international score in the format.

Zimbabwe was playing Gambia in an African sub-regional qualifier at the Ruaraka Sports Club Ground in Nairobi, Kenya.

The ICC said the total was a world record for a T20 international, eclipsing the previous high score of 314-3 set by Nepal against Mongolia in 2023.

Sikandar Raza smashed 133 not out off 43 balls in a knock that included 15 sixes.

Earlier this month, Zimbabwe had entered the top five when they scored 286/5 against Seychelles. A week before that, India made the list with their massive total of 297/6 against Bangladesh.

Raza’s century is the first by a Zimbabwean player in men’s T20Is, with Dion Myers’ 96 against Rwanda being the previous highest score for the team. Raza’s 15 sixes are the joint-fourth most by a player in men’s T20Is.

Zimbabwe’s record-breaking innings included 27 sixes, the most ever in a men’s T20I, surpassing the 26 sixes hit by Nepal against Mongolia during their 314/3 innings last year.

(With Inputs from ANI)

