ADVERTISEMENT

Zaka Ashraf resigns as chairman of PCB's cricket management committee

January 20, 2024 11:09 am | Updated 11:09 am IST - Lahore

PTI

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Zaka Ashraf talks to reporters during a press conference in Islamabad, Pakistan. File | Photo Credit: AP

Zaka Ashraf, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) Cricket Management Committee, Zaka Ashraf, has stepped down from the post just two weeks before his extension was to expire.

Ashraf had been heading the CMC since July and the government gave it an extension in November until February 4, but on Friday, he submitted his resignation. He announced his resignation at the meeting of the CMC in Lahore.

ALSO READ
PCB accepts chief selector Inzamam's resignation as rift grows

During his rocky tenure, the Pakistan team faltered in the Asia Cup and World Cup and faced a spate of defeats including their fourth straight loss in the ongoing T20 series in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

More importantly, neither the CMC, headed by Ashraf, nor the one led by Najam Sethi, could complete the task of forming a Board of Governors and holding an election for the post of permanent chairman.

Even the Government, through its ministry of inter-provincial coordination (sports), had expressed its displeasure with the working of the board under the outgoing chairman.

The resignation came just three days after the Ministry stopped Ashraf from holding a CMC meeting wherein he was supposed to form the Board of Governors, which is the first step to hold the elections of PCB chairman for a three-year term.

In the meeting, Ashraf highlighted the "milestones" accomplished during his tenure, including a "significant increase" in PCB contributions from the ICC, the visit of the Indian cricket board officials to Pakistan, the home team securing the number one spot in ICC one-day international rankings, Pakistan hosting the Asia Cup after 15 years, and reaching an accord with Cricket Australia (CA) on player development.

The members were briefed on the PCB affairs and financial matters, the statement added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US