Zaheer Khan set to join LSG as team mentor

Published - August 28, 2024 01:09 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI

Lucknow Super Giants are set to appoint former India speedster Zaheer Khan as their mentor. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Lucknow Super Giants are set to appoint former India speedster Zaheer Khan as their mentor ahead of the India Premier League (IPL) mega auction.

The appointment marks the return of the 45-year-old left-arm pacer to the IPL fold after two years, having been associated with five-time champions Mumbai Indians from 2018-2022.

A formal unveiling is scheduled at the RPSG Group Headquarters here on Wednesday (August 28, 2024).

"Zaheer has been appointed as team mentor and the unveiling will happen later today," sources told PTI.

Zaheer will thus take up the role left vacant by Gautam Gambhir last year when he joined his former franchise Kolkata Knight Riders and guided them to the IPL title in 2024. Gambhir is now the Indian head coach.

At Mumbai Indians, Zaheer first served as the director of cricket before taking on the role of head of global development.

LSG currently does not have a bowling coach after the departure of South African speedster Morne Morkel, who has joined Gambhir's coaching staff.

It is learned that Zaheer will also be involved in scouting and player-development programme during the off-season.

Before his coaching career, Zaheer played for three IPL teams — Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Delhi Daredevils.

Over 10 seasons, Zaheer appeared in 100 matches for these teams, claiming 102 wickets with an economy rate of 7.58. His final appearance in the IPL was in 2017 when he captained the Delhi Daredevils, after which he retired from all forms of cricket.

LSG have Justin Langer as head coach with the Australian replacing Andy Flower before the last IPL as he is set to continue with his deputies Lance Klusener and Adam Voges.

