Yuzvendra Chahal determined to secure T20 World Cup spot

Leg-spinner looks to perform ‘at every given opportunity’

Intense competition among a rich pool of players is driving leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal to perform “at every given opportunity” and firmly cement his place in the India squad ahead of the T20 World Cup.

With a good haul of wickets in the ongoing limited-overs series against Sri Lanka, Chahal wriggled out of the rough patch that had confronted him during the truncated 2021 IPL.

After contributing in India’s win over Sri Lanka in the first T20I here, he acknowledged that one must perform to be in the side. “It’s definitely (a healthy competition). If you have a pool of around 30 players, you definitely have the quality. All the spinners are doing well. As a spinner, you know that there are at least two guys who are ready, who have performed here and in the IPL.

“All I can do is think for myself and perform at every given opportunity. If you perform, you get to play, and if you don’t, then you are out. “So, whenever I have the ball in my hand, I focus on getting the job done,” Chahal said.

Watching video clips of him bowling at his prime and speaking to men who matter, about the line he should pursue, to regain his mastery over the craft, helped him.

Chahal spoke about the work he did in the lockdown. “When I was not playing, I worked hard with my bowling coach on where to bowl. (I looked at) why I was not able to perform in a couple of matches. So, I worked on these even during the lockdown,” he said.