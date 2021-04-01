Yuvraj Singh reminisces about the 2011 World Cup victory

We’ve done it! Yuvraj reacts to India’s World Cup triumph

NEW DELHI

01 April 2021 22:30 IST

“It was indeed a job done well,” says the former all-rounder who bore witness to Dhoni’s winning six from the opposite end.

A decade has passed since M.S. Dhoni hit one of the most recalled sixes in Indian cricket to end the country’s wait for a World Cup triumph since 1983.

It was April 2, 2011, when a nation rejoiced like never before. The victory over Sri Lanka brought the country to a standstill with cricket-lovers taking to the streets in celebrations that went into the wee hours of the next morning. Dhoni and his men had lived up to the expectations. And the man who saw Dhoni’s finishing touches from 22 yards was Yuvraj Singh — the Man of the World Cup.

From the euphoria of holding the World Cup to the excruciating pain of undergoing chemotherapy, Yuvraj went through extreme emotions during the past decade. He penned his biography, got married and then retired from active cricket.

Advertising

Advertising

Sense of pride

Today, at 39, Yuvraj looks back with an obvious sense of pride. Ever so thankful to the almighty for the life he is leading today, the left-hander strikes the right note. “God has indeed been very kind to me. I’ve been part of two World Cup triumphs and each one gives me an added reason to feel good about contributing to the team.

“In 2007 (in the inaugural T20 World Cup), those six sixes in an over brought a different kind of joy to the people, especially the young cricket fans. I still get lots of people coming to me and recalling how it was for them to watch the ball sail over the boundary, ball after ball.

“Again in 2011, I think I could play a hand in most of the games. When I did not contribute with the bat, like against Pakistan (in the semifinals), I took two top-order wickets (Asad Shafiq and Younis Khan) and again two against Lanka, including Sangakkara’s.

Mention Dhoni’s Cup-winning six the joy in Yuvraj’s voice is hard to miss. “Winning matters but winning in style matters a little more. That’s the difference between taking a winning single and sending the ball into the stands. It was indeed a job done well!”