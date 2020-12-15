Yuvraj Singh in Punjab probables list in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is set to come out of retirement and play domestic cricket again after being named in Punjab’s 30-strong list of probables for next month’s Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament.
Yuvraj, the star of India’s 2011 World Cup-winning campaign, had announced his retirement last June, but decided to resume playing for his home state after being approached by Punjab Cricket Association secretary Puneet Bali.
Video on social media
The 39-year-old left-handed batsman, who has played 304 ODIs, 40 Tests and 58 T20Is for India, has been training at the PCA stadium in Mohali and also posted a video of his preparations on social media.
Yuvraj had participated in the Global T20 league in Canada after his retirement.
The BCCI plans to conduct the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the national T20 championship, from January 10, the venues for which will be declared later.
The tournament will be conducted in bio-secure and teams will have to assemble at their respective bases by January 2.
