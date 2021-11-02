Yuvraj Singh hints at comeback from retirement next year

World Cup-winning former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has decided to come out of retirement in February next year "on public demand", more than two years after he called it quits.

In a late-night post on Instagram on Monday, 39-year-old Yuvraj posted a clip of his final century for India when he smashed 150 against England in Cuttack in January 2017 and posted a message about his possible comeback.

"God decides your destiny !!On public demand il be back on the pitch hopefully in February ! Ain’t nothing like this feeling!

"Thank you for your love and wishes, mean a lot to me ! Keep supporting IND it's our team and a true fan will show his or her support in tough times," Yuvraj wrote.

It remains unclear whether he will be returning to be in contention for a place in the Indian team or in T20 leagues.