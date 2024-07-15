Yuvraj, Harbhajan, Raina criticised for ‘mocking’ disabled people in viral Tauba Tauba dance video

Disability rights groups have criticised former cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina for "mocking" people with disabilities in a video in which they are seen trying to recreate actor Vicky Kaushal's viral dance step from the song Tauba Tauba.

The former cricketers shared the video on Instagram after India Champions beat Pakistan Champions by five wickets in the World Championship of Legends final.

In the video, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh and Raina are seen limping and holding their backs to show the physical toll taken by the matches on their bodies.

"Body ki Tauba Tauba ho Gayi in 15 days legends cricket.. Every part of the body is sore. Straight competition to our brothers @vickykaushal09 @karanaujla our version of Tauba Tauba dance. What a SONG," the caption of the video read.

Disability activists have found the video to be in poor taste.

The National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled called the video "totally disgraceful".

"No words are sufficient enough to condemn such behaviour specially when displayed by people considered national heroes. Such degrading actions only exposes their total insensitivity and boorishness," the NPRD said in a post on X.

National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People executive director Arman Ali urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to take note of the video.

"Disgusting to see India's top cricketers mocking disability. Shameful and atrocious behaviour from those who are idolised by masses. Shame on them. I urge BCCI to take immediate note of this," he said.

Disability rights activist Satendra Singh said these cricketers are role models for a lot of Indians and Yuvraj Singh, who has battled cancer, should have been more empathetic.

"So many people are following them and they will follow these actions so there needs to be sensitivity. They have no remorse and are making fun of people with disabilities," he told PTI.