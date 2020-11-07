YSCA Trophy postponed

07 November 2020 02:27 IST

Started in 1970, the tournament has grown steadily with the inclusion of outstation teams in the 90s and it has been a regular fixture in the cricket calendar.

The postponement of the All-India YSCA Trophy cricket tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic for the first time in its 51 years of existence hasn’t dampened the spirits of its promoter--78-year-old M.S. Gurumurthy. It is largely because of his tireless efforts that the tournament has continued unhindered.

The tournament has seen several outstation teams and few sides from the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association top tier take part. The tournament has witnessed players of the calibre of GR Viswanath, Roger Binny, Rahul Dravid and Venkatesh Prasad.

“Ours was the first private tournament to have a third umpire and RKM grounds in T. Nagar in the 90s used to see huge crowds coming to watch. We are proud to have completed the golden jubilee anniversary last year,” Gurumurthy told The Hindu here on Friday.

Full of energy, Gurumurthy is contemplating conducting the tournament in May next year.