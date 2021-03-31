‘You need to perform no matter the price tag,’ says Chris Morris

Chris Morris

MUMBAI

31 March 2021 22:52 IST

Morris says he and Stokes would be an interesting duo to come up against

The Indian Premier League auction’s most expensive buy, Chris Morris, says leading the Rajasthan Royals’ pace attack in the absence of injured Jofra Archer will be an added responsibility but it doesn’t change his role in the team.

“In every single team that I have played in the IPL, my role has been with the new ball and at the death. That doesn’t really change. I have always had fast bowlers in the team and I’ve been their supporting act,” Morris said at a virtual press conference.

“It won’t be a new role if I am leading an attack, won’t be new if I am supporting. There is a little bit of responsibility when it comes to leading the attack. But like I said, it wouldn’t be alien to me,” he added.

Pressure?

Talking about the pressure that comes with such an expensive price tag, Morris said “I think it’s natural to have a little bit of pressure when something like that has happened. I’d be lying to you if there wasn’t any pressure but fortunately enough in the past, I have been coming in with quite a big price tag on my head.

“At the end of the day, you need to perform, no matter what the price tag is.” Morris feels his role in the team is different to that of fellow all-rounder Ben Stokes, who he feels possess the “magic touch in cricket”.

“I think we have got different roles. Stokes opens the batting. He is one of the best in the world if not the best. My role is to finish off games with the bat which I hope I can do more of this year.

“With the ball it’s different. I think he bowled a lot less in the IPL last year than he did in the previous years.

“But the guy has got the magic touch when it comes to cricket. So, you know, if we are feeding off each other in our different roles on the team, you know, I think we could be quite an interesting duo to come up against,” Morris said.

Praise for Sanju

The Royals have a new skipper in Sanju Samson this year. Morris, who has shared the dressing room with the 26-year-old in the IPL before, feels as someone who keeps wickets and also fields, the Indian will have a lot to offer while leading the side.

“I’m obviously quite lucky I’ve got a very good relationship with Sanju, I have batted with him at Rajasthan and in Delhi. I don’t see him a young captain I see him as seriously good cricket player, whose got a great cricket brain.”

Humbled to have gone for such a high price tag, Morris said that seeing so many teams interested in his services is a confidence booster.

“I didn’t expect to be bought for that much and so many teams to employ my services. It’s humbling, I never thought I’d be playing these many IPLs.”

The 33-year-old is firmly focussed on winning the IPL. “Whether T20 World Cup or not it’s going to be a very important season. Your main focus is to win the IPL. It’s the second biggest trophy, if not the biggest in the year without a World Cup, you want to win as a domestic cricketer.”