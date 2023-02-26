ADVERTISEMENT

You can say you're unlucky all your life: Healy slams Harmanpreet's lack of effort resulting in run out

February 26, 2023 02:37 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST - Cape Town

Harmanpreet's bat got stuck on the ground while trying to complete a second run and Healy was quick to take the bails off with the Indian captain out of the crease.

PTI

Harmanpreet Kaur makes her way back to the pavilion after being dismissed during the ICC Twenty20 World Cup semifinal against Australia in Cape Town. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australia wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy feels it wasn't luck but lack of "genuine effort" by Harmanpreet Kaur that resulted in the Indian captain's bizarre run-out during the women's T20 World Cup semifinal.

India had nearly pulled off a win against Australia, riding on Harmanpreet and Jemimah Rodrigues' 41-ball 69-run fourth wicket partnership.

However, Harmanpreet's bat got stuck on the ground while trying to complete a second run in the 15th over and Healy was quick to take the bails off with the Indian captain out of the crease.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The incident changed the complexion of the game as India eventually lost by five runs to be knocked out of the women's T20 World Cup.

"...just a bizarre play and I mean Harmanpreet can say all she likes that it was so unlucky, but I mean at the end of the day she cruised back and probably could have been passed the crease, you know, an extra two metres if she genuinely put in the effort. So we'll take it," Healy said in a video posted by ABC Sport on Twitter on Sunday.

After the game a tearful Harmanpreet had said "can't feel unluckier than this." But Healy feels otherwise.

"You could say you're unlucky all your life, but it's generally about effort and energy at that moment in time. And I know that's something we speak about in the field in particular is putting in that effort and putting in that energy," Healy said.

"That comes back to running between wickets as well. It's doing those little basics better than the opposition and that's how you win big tournaments. And I feel like we've been doing that quite well," added Healy.

Recollecting the chain of events, the wicketkeeper batter said she was generally not the one to remove the stumps in such a situation.

"It's really funny, actually. Belinda Clark messaged me after and said, like, well done for taking the bails. And it's quite an interesting one because I actually don't take the bails a lot in that sort of scenario.

"I think it's a waste of time and I've got to put them back on. So. it's annoying. But for some reason, I felt the need to take the bails off and it was like a bizarre moment where I looked at the umpire and I said, I think that's out." "And I think Shooter (Megan Schutt) at point was like I think that also is out." She added that doing little things right enabled teams win big tournaments.

Five-time champions Australia will take on hosts South Africa in the summit clash on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US