Yere Goud returns as Karnataka men’s coach

Yere Goud makes his return as the head coach of the Karnataka men’s cricket team, the Karnataka State Cricket Association announced here on Thursday.

Goud replaces P.V. Shashikanth, who took charge in 2022. Goud had earlier held the post of Karnataka head coach from 2018 to 2022.

Shashikanth exits after a middling 2023-24 season, where Karnataka reached the semifinals of the Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy. Goud was in charge of the Karnataka under-23 team which clinched a maiden C.K. Nayudu Trophy earlier this year.

Former Karnataka fast bowler Mansur Ali Khan continues as the senior men’s bowling coach. J. Abhiram continues as the chairman of the senior men’s selection committee.

Coaches: Men: Senior: Head coach: Yere Goud. Bowling coach: Mansur Ali Khan. Fielding coach: Shabarish Mohan. Manager: Ramesh Rao.

Under-23: Head coach: Somashekar Shiraguppi. Fielding coach: S. Rohit.

U-19: Head coach: K.B. Pawan. Bowling coach: S.L. Akshay.

U-16 and U-14: Head coach: Kunal Kapoor. Assistant coach: Aditya Sagar.

Women: Head coach: Senior: Karuna Jain. U-19: Rakshita Krishnappa. U-15: Rakhee Gangal.

Selection committees: Men: Senior: Chairman: J. Abhiram. Selectors: K.L. Ashwath, C. Raghu, N.C. Aiyappa

Junior: Chairman: J. Abhiram. Selectors: M.V. Prashanth, K.M. Aiyappa, Udit Patel, N. Raghotham.