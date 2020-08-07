Yasir has England in a bind

Spectacular: Shafiq takes off to snare Bess off Yasir.

MANCHESTER

07 August 2020 21:50 IST

Leg-spinner’s four-for gives Pakistan a 107-run lead

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah took four wickets as Pakistan bowled England out for 219 in its first innings to seize control of the first Test at tea on day three at Old Trafford on Friday.

Pakistan went into the interval on 20 for one in its second innings, a lead of 127 with captain Azhar Ali yet to score and Abid Ali on 15.

First innings centurion Shan Masood was the lone wicket to fall, strangled down the leg side by Stuart Broad for a duck. Ben Stokes dropped Abid at second slip off James Anderson just before the break.

Prodigious turn

Yasir (four for 66) was the stand-out performer during the England innings as he produced prodigious turn on a wearing wicket that will have him licking his lips for more when England bats last.

The host resumed the day on 92 for four and Ollie Pope (62) looked relatively assured as he moved to his fifth Test half-century.

But the threat from the Pakistani seamers was ever-present and 17-year-old Naseem Shah got a delivery to rise sharply off a length that caught Pope’s bat and provided a catch for Shadab Khan in the gully.

Yasir bowled Jos Buttler (38) between bat and pad, caught the edge of Dom Bess (1) for a fine catch at slip by Asad Shafiq, before a skidding delivery castled Woakes (19).

Only a late cameo from Broad (29 not out) saw England past 200, with the second leg-spinner in the Pakistan side, Shadab (two for 13), wrapping up the innings.