Yashasvi ton does the trick

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s century (108, 100b) helped India-A score a seven-wicket win over India-C in the BCCI Challenger Trophy (under-19) one-day cricket tournament here on Friday.

In another match, India-B recorded a two-wicket win over Nepal.

The scores: Nepal 210 in 49.5 overs (Rit Gautam 84, Divyansh Joshi 3/54) lost to India-B 211/8 in 46.3 overs (Kruthik Krishna 39, Divyansh Joshi 54, Akash Chand 4/41).

India-C 250/7 in 50 overs (Divyansh Saxena 89, K. Kumar 40, D. Saurav 51no) lost to India-A 256/3 in 43 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 108, S. Sai Bharadwaj 60, Jay Gohil 43, Sameer Rizwi 38 n.o.).