IND vs AUS, Border Gavaskar Trophy: Jaiswal helps India extend lead over 300 in first Test match in Perth

Updated - November 24, 2024 10:13 am IST

The left-handed young opener Jaiswal completed his century and continued his good form in Perth; Jaiswal and Padikkal frustrated the Australian bowlers

The Hindu Bureau

India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his century on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

India extended their lead over 300 and took a firm control during the first Border-Gavaskar trophy Test in Perth on Sunday (November 24,2024). India’s overall lead now at 321. Jaiswal completed his century and continued his good form. 

Rahul was the only batsman to be out during the first session of play on day 3.

Jaiswal and Padikkal frustrated the Australian bowlers.

Starting from where they left, Yashaswi Jaiswal and Rahul started on a strong note.Jaiswal completed his century with a six and continued his good form. Mitchell Starc dismissed Rahul for 77 and still India is in a strong position.

