IND vs AUS, Border Gavaskar Trophy: Jaiswal helps India extend lead over 300 in first Test match in Perth

India extended their lead over 300 and took a firm control during the first Border-Gavaskar trophy Test in Perth on Sunday (November 24,2024). India’s overall lead now at 321. Jaiswal completed his century and continued his good form.

Rahul was the only batsman to be out during the first session of play on day 3.

Jaiswal and Padikkal frustrated the Australian bowlers.

Starting from where they left, Yashaswi Jaiswal and Rahul started on a strong note.Jaiswal completed his century with a six and continued his good form. Mitchell Starc dismissed Rahul for 77 and still India is in a strong position.

Jaiswal on 141 and Padikkal on 25 with Indian score at 275 for 1.

