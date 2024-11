Starting from where they left, Yashaswi Jaiswal and Rahul started on a strong note on day 3 of the Border-Gavaskar trophy first Test in Perth on Sunday (November 24, 2024).

Jaiswal completed his century and continued his good form.

Mitchell Starc dismissed Rahul for 77 and still India is in a strong position taking an overall lead of over 250.

Jaiswal on 110 and Padikkal on 5 with Indian score at 215 for 1.