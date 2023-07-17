Yashasvi Jaiswal has shown he has the awareness of different formats

July 17, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST

Yashasvi Jaiswal has a knack of getting runs in matches that matter. I have been watching him from his junior days. So I am not surprised he has done well on his Test debut.

The way he has adapted is really a revelation because we have recently seen him going hammer and tongs in the T20 format. The question was whether he will live up to the expectations in terms of numbers. He has done an extraordinary job on his debut itself. The West Indies bowling may not have been that strong, but it is not the bowlers that get you get out, it is the occasion that is overwhelming.

People thought of Jaiswal as someone who would play in the attacking mode and come down the track even against fast bowlers. He has shown that he has the awareness to do what he needs in different formats.

I remember even from Under-19 days, there were a lot of reservations about the way he used to get out, because he liked to play shots. At that young age, you tend to make some wrong choices.

He will find out shortly life cannot always be in one mode. He will learn a lot of things. People should not put pressure on him. He should be handled well and encouraged even if he has a hiccup or two somewhere down the line.

A left-hander in the opening partnership — like in the ones featuring Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag and Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay — is good for Indian cricket, going forward.

(as told to P.K. Ajith Kumar)

