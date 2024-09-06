GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Yashasvi Jaiswal focusses on red-ball cricket, eyes consistency ahead of Bangladesh series

India are set to host Bangladesh, New Zealand, and England during the 2024-25 home season, starting with the series against Bangladesh on September 19.

Published - September 06, 2024 04:08 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
File photo of Yashasvi Jaiswal.

File photo of Yashasvi Jaiswal. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal has emphasized on consistency as he focuses on red-ball cricket at the ongoing Duleep Trophy while preparing for the upcoming two-Test series against Bangladesh.

The 22-year-old, who has become a key player in India's red-ball squad, scored 30 off 50 balls for India 'B' in their Duleep Trophy match against India 'A' in Bengaluru on Thursday (September 5, 2024).

"It's a great opportunity whenever we have the chance to play the Duleep or Ranji Trophy. I'm really looking forward to that, and I hope I'll enjoy my game. I'll try my best," he told JioCinema.

Looking ahead to India's World Test Championship campaign, Jaiswal, who has played nine Tests since his debut, said, "Every match is important because of the World Test Championship. You have to make sure you give your best as every win counts.

"Any opportunity to play for India is incredible, and representing the country is the biggest motivation that I have." "I have worked hard to keep up my form and continue to do so to ensure I maintain it. The more consistent I stay with my practice and preparation, my results will improve. I don't overthink, I just need to prepare well and keep improving myself as a player. The more I repeat these steps, the better I'll get."

"I think they've been playing well. It'll be fun to match up with them. It's fun to play Test matches regardless. I'm really looking forward to that," Jaiswal said.

"I think they've been playing well. It'll be fun to match up with them. It's fun to play Test matches regardless. I'm really looking forward to that," Jaiswal said.

Published - September 06, 2024 04:08 pm IST

