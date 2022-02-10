Yash Dhull sets sights on making senior team in 18 months

New Delhi

10 February 2022 22:35 IST

He is set to make his Ranji debut for Delhi next week

Having lived out of suitcase for the past two months, which could potentially be life-changing, when Yash Dhull finally met his parents, it was just a mere 30 minutes of reunion for the sleep-deprived captain of the World Cup winning India U-19 team.

Dhull arrived in Delhi early morning and went straight to his alma mater Bal Bhavan. Two hours later he was on a flight to Guwahati, where he is set to make his Ranji debut for Delhi next week. So between the school visit and ride to the airport, Dhull got just enough time to go home for a shower.

Dhull has no complaints though.

Advertising

Advertising

“I have hardly slept the last few days but it is not something I can complain about. What I have done till now is done, I need to focus on what lies in the immediate future,” Dhull told PTI referring to his Ranji Trophy call-up.

Most of the World Cup winning squad members won’t go on and play for India but Dhull showed he could move up the ladder. He has set himself an 18-month target to play for India.

“That is my target but If I am not able to do that in the 18 month time frame, I will keep working hard till I attain my goal,” he said.

The 19-year-old is third captain from Delhi to win the title after Virat Kohli and Unmukt Chand, who both had contrasting career graphs post their exploits in the U-19 Word Cup.

Does Dhull have fear of failure? “The names you have taken (Kohli and Chand), I am not thinking on those lines. I want to remain humble and not think about the future too much.

“Virat bhai shared his experience with me on what happened with him post the U19 World Cup (in 2008).

Need to focus

“I got to know a lot about approaching my career from here on, the chat with him has helped me understand things I need to focus on going forward and things I need to avoid,” he said.

The switch from U-19 to First-Class is a big one but Dhull believes it is something he can handle. “I will have to change my mindset for the red ball game, preparation will be different. I don’t think it will be a lot different and tougher than white ball.

“It is all about the mindset from here on. Physically how fit you are. It is not one specific area, I will have to work on all my shots to become a better player,” said Dhull.

The skipper impressed many in the Caribbean where he overcame COVID-19 to take his team past the finishing line. The highlight of his campaign was the hundred against Australia in the semifinal.

It was frustrating for Dhull in the seven-day isolation period but wise words from NCA head V.V.S. Laxman helped him maintain focus.

“The first two days were tough especially.. But after that I started training in the room for the games to come. Mentally, I was prepared already . I had trained myself for this event for the last few years.

“If you don’t practice for a week, you won’t forget your game. I had confidence in my game and my abilities.”