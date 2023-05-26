WTC winners to get $1.6 million prize money

May 26, 2023 01:52 pm | Updated 01:52 pm IST - Dubai

The winners of next month's World Test Championship Final between India and Australia at The Oval will take home $1.6 million in prize money, while runners-up will get richer by $800,000, the ICC announced here on May 26.

The championship decider will be played at The Oval, London from June 7-11 with June 12 as the reserve day.

The tournament prize money is the same as that for the inaugural World Test Championship Final in 2019-21 — a total purse of $3.8 million besides the WTC Mace.

The Kane Williamson-led New Zealand side were rewarded with $1.6 million besides the glittering Mace in Southampton two years ago, courtesy an eight-wicket win over India in the six-day final.

All nine teams will get a share in the $3.8 million purse with South Africa earning $450,000 for finishing third in the WTC 2021-23 standings.

England, who made a late surge and finished their campaign in fourth spot, will bag $350,000.

Sri Lanka, who were among the top teams in the race for a spot in the decider during the epic finale, finished fifth to earn $200,000.

The remaining teams New Zealand (No.6), Pakistan (No.7), West Indies (No.8), and Bangladesh (No.9) will be rewarded with a sum of $100,000 each.

