WTC winners to get $1.6 million prize money

The tournament prize money is the same as that for the inaugural World Test Championship Final in 2019-21

May 26, 2023 01:52 pm | Updated 01:52 pm IST - Dubai

Indian team members celebrates wicket of Steve Smith during 4th and final Test match between India and Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday March 09, 2023.

Indian team members celebrates wicket of Steve Smith during 4th and final Test match between India and Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday March 09, 2023. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

The winners of next month's World Test Championship Final between India and Australia at The Oval will take home $1.6 million in prize money, while runners-up will get richer by $800,000, the ICC announced here on May 26.

The championship decider will be played at The Oval, London from June 7-11 with June 12 as the reserve day.

The tournament prize money is the same as that for the inaugural World Test Championship Final in 2019-21 — a total purse of $3.8 million besides the WTC Mace.

The Kane Williamson-led New Zealand side were rewarded with $1.6 million besides the glittering Mace in Southampton two years ago, courtesy an eight-wicket win over India in the six-day final.

All nine teams will get a share in the $3.8 million purse with South Africa earning $450,000 for finishing third in the WTC 2021-23 standings.

England, who made a late surge and finished their campaign in fourth spot, will bag $350,000.

Sri Lanka, who were among the top teams in the race for a spot in the decider during the epic finale, finished fifth to earn $200,000.

The remaining teams New Zealand (No.6), Pakistan (No.7), West Indies (No.8), and Bangladesh (No.9) will be rewarded with a sum of $100,000 each.

