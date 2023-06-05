WTC final | Green's presence has changed around Australia dugout after recent success in India, say teammates

June 05, 2023 12:00 pm | Updated 12:00 pm IST - London

Cameron Green's game-changing potential is well documented among his Australian teammates, who feel that his presence in the dressing room has got a new meaning following his success in Indian sub-continent in the last four months.

Green scored his first Test century during his maiden Test tour of India earlier this year. He hit an aggressive 114 of just 143 balls in the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad in March this year.

Green carried on his form in this year's IPL, scoring 452 runs from 16 innings at a strike rate north of 160 for Mumbai Indians, which also includes a 47-ball ton that took the five-time champions to the play-offs.

"His (Green) presence around the around the team has definitely changed after being a part of that IPL and after scoring that hundred in Ahmedabad," senior Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon told cricket.com.au ahead of the World Test Championship Final against India.

"He's growing in confidence and being himself more, coming out of his shell a little bit more around the team.

"I think that just comes from being able to hang in there and play the IPL and be around the likes of (Mumbai and India Test captain) Rohit Sharma and these guys to learn off them," he added.

The WTC Final between India and Australia will be played at The Oval starting Wednesday.

Australia opener Usman Khawaja, who witnessed Green from close quarters during their 208-run stand for the fifth wicket in Ahmedabad in March this year, feels that knock completely transformed the youngster.

"I know what it's like – it took me nine or 10 (goes) to get my first hundred over the span of like four years and I know what the feeling was to be able to achieve that," he said.

"After I got my first one, the floodgates just opened and it's always the case. You get the first one and the next few just happen because you've been there, you've done it. And I think as teammates, we all knew that.

"He's (Green) such a legend, he's such a nice guy. You only want the best for him, so I really enjoyed it," Khawaja added.