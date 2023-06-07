HamberMenu
WTC Final | Australia captain Cummins hopes oil protesters won't disrupt play

The ICC has reportedly prepared a back-up pitch at The Oval in case activists disrupt the WTC final

June 07, 2023 01:47 pm | Updated 01:47 pm IST

Reuters
A ‘Just Stop Oil’ protestor invades the pitch and is apprehended by stewards during the Gallagher Rugby Premiership Final in London on May 27, 2023

A ‘Just Stop Oil’ protestor invades the pitch and is apprehended by stewards during the Gallagher Rugby Premiership Final in London on May 27, 2023 | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australia captain Pat Cummins said he hopes 'Just Stop Oil' protesters will not disrupt the World Test Championship final against India in London after his team's bus was held up on the way to training.

ALSO READ
Climate protesters throw soup on Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers'

Protesters stopped traffic near The Oval on Monday and had to be cleared by police before the Australian team could reach the venue for training.

England's team bus was held up by the same group's protesters when heading to Lord's ahead of the first day of their one-off test against Ireland last week.

"It's something we got in the security briefing a couple days ago," Cummins told reporters.

"I’ve heard that they're aware of it and kind of keeping an eye out. But that’s as much as we’ve heard.

Pat Cummins of Australia inspects the pitch during Australia training prior to the ICC World Test Championship Final 2023 at The Oval on June 6, 2023 in London, England

Pat Cummins of Australia inspects the pitch during Australia training prior to the ICC World Test Championship Final 2023 at The Oval on June 6, 2023 in London, England | Photo Credit: Getty Images

"So hopefully, it doesn’t happen, obviously. But yeah, I’ve heard there’s a few different events that have been affected."

Other sports interrupted

'Just Stop Oil' protesters halted the world snooker championship and the English Premiership rugby final in recent months.

One protester climbed onto a table and scattered a bag of orange powder paint at the snooker tournament while protesters invaded the pitch 15 minutes into the rugby match at Twickenham between Saracens and Sale.

Cummins has long voiced concerns about the impact of climate change but did not throw his weight behind the demonstrations.

"My view is always just there's right ways to go about things and potentially not the right way to go about things," he said.

"Whenever anyone's got any beliefs, you just hope you take the right option."

ESPNcricinfo reported that the International Cricket Council has prepared a back-up pitch at The Oval in case activists disrupt the final, which starts at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

cricket / climate change (politics)

