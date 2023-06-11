WTC Final 2023: India folds up without a fight as Australia triumphs in style

June 11, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - London:

The Indian dream turned into a rude awakening. A torrid batting performance deflated hopes of an epic victory and an elusive ICC title triumph.

Chasing 444, India came undone in the just the morning session. Seven wickets fell for 70 runs at The Oval here on Sunday, allowing Australia to cruise to a 209-run win the ICC World Test Championship final.

The manner of dismissals revealed no stomach for a fight. Overnight batter Virat Kohli, who moves forward irrespective of the length, pushed hard at a wide delivery from Scott Boland. The Australians, acutely aware that Kohli is susceptible outside off, kept at it and eventually got the edge. Steve Smith at second slip showed tremendous reflexes to hold on to a sharp chance.

Two deliveries later, Boland struck again. The pacer got one to move slightly away, leading Ravindra Jadeja to nick it behind. The dual strike, in only the seventh over of the day, marked the beginning of the end.

Hopes vanish

The massive crowd, comprising primarily of India supporters, entered the venue with a spring in their step. India was primed to complete a world-record chase, they would have believed. When Ajinkya Rahane — an experienced, reliable batter — threw his hands wildly at a rising Mitchell Starc length ball, the spectators gave up all hope.

Rahane realised his folly immediately, hitting his glove on the helmet as he walked back to the pavilion.

K.S. Bharat (23, 41b, 2x4), who never looked settled, was the ninth wicket to fall. The wicketkeeper-batter tried to slog off-spinner Nathan Lyon out of the park, but skied it straight up. The tail-enders predictably provided no resistance.

Lyon, who took out Rohit Sharma on Saturday, finished with four wickets. Boland (three for 46), the chief architect of the Indian collapse, was the best bowler on view. India has now gone eight tournaments and 10 years without an ICC trophy, while Australia became the first side to win all the men’s world titles.

Australia has emerged as the most consistent team in this two-year WTC cycle. “To make it to the final, you have to win everywhere in the world. Our cycle consisted of 20 matches, and we only lost three of them. The boys were fantastic all the way through, which makes it so satisfying,” Pat Cummins said at the post-match press conference.

Cummins was happy with the performance of Boland, especially the way the speedster worked out Kohli. “Boland just keeps finding another level; he is unbelievable. He was our best bowler all game. To get two wickets in an over was just reward,” Cummins said.

On how the WTC win compares to other world titles, Cummins said, “This win is right up there. Test matches is our favourite format. It is the biggest challenge in every way.”

