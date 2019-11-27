Wriddhiman Saha undergoes finger surgery

Laid low by yet another injury, India wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha on Wednesday sought to play down the latest setback and said he expects to recover in a month’s time.

Speaking to PTI after undergoing a surgery in Mumbai to fix a fracture on the ring finger of his right hand, Saha said, “It’s like a normal fracture. It should not take more than five weeks to recover. I will take some rest at home and then the rehab process (at the National Cricket Academy) will follow.”

Enough time

Saha has enough time to be fit for India’s next Test assignment — two Tests in New Zealand beginning on February 21 and has flown to his hometown Siliguri for the time being.

The 35-year-old sustained the injury during the historic day-night Test against Bangladesh here. He had made a comeback to the side just a month back in the Tests against South Africa after undergoing a shoulder surgery following last year’s Indian Premier League.

Visibility an issue

Speaking about the day-night Test, Saha said visibility was an issue because of the hazy conditions due to the onset of winter in the city.

“It was definitely challenging, especially under lights in the twilight period. The conditions were also hazy. The fielders at the boundary line were not able to sight the ball at one go,” Saha said.

“I guess we would not have faced this problem if the match was held in summer and not during winter,” he added.