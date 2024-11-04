Former India wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha will retire after the end of the Ranji Trophy this season.

In the middle of the Ranji Trophy, 40-year-old Saha, who got the moniker Superman for his amazing reflex catches, announced his decision late on Sunday.

“After a cherished journey in cricket, this season will be my last. I’m honoured to represent Bengal one final time, playing only in the Ranji Trophy before I retire. Let’s make this season one to remember!” said Saha on social media platform X’

A fit and agile wicketkeeper with a safe pair of hands, Saha – who grew after the retirement of the iconic M.S. Dhoni before seeing the rise of the brilliant Rishabh Pant – donned India colours in 40 Tests over a period of more than 11 years. He scored 1,353 runs, including three centuries and six half-centuries, at an average of 29.41 and held 92 catches and effected 12 stumpings.

Serving mostly as a reserve stumper on tours, he last played for India in December 2021. Saha also featured in nine ODIs.

Known for his capabilities in red ball cricket, Saha excelled in the Indian Premier League (IPL) too. Using his clean-hitting skills, he proved his utility in every season since IPL’s inception in 2008. He played 170 matches for five franchises and scored 2,934 runs, including a hundred and 13 fifties, at a strike rate of 127.56.

Consistent with the bat, Saha has scored 7,013 runs in 138 First Class matches at 41.74 with 14 hundreds and 43 fifties with a highest of 203 not out. The Siliguri player has taken 336 catches and effected 38 stumpings.

Saha mostly played for Bengal in domestic cricket. He shifted to Tripura for couple of seasons after his commitment was questioned by a Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) official. He returned to Bengal this season following a meeting with former India skipper Sourav Ganguly.

Since Saha would only take part in the Ranji Trophy this season, it is unlikely that he would play in the IPL without any white ball exposure in the Vijay Hazare and Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournaments.