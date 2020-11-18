Wriddhiman Saha back at nets, on road to recovery

Wriddhiman Saha.

Sydney

18 November 2020 23:03 IST

Veteran wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha was back at the Indian team nets here on Wednesday, showing signs of recovery from an injury with four weeks left for the Test series opener against Australia in Adelaide.

Saha had damaged both his hamstrings during a short but successful IPL campaign for Sunrisers Hyderabad, in which he scored two half-centuries.

On Wednesday, Saha was seen facing throwdowns at the nets from the Sri Lankan left-arm specialist Nuwan Seneviratne and Indian right-arm bowler Dayananda Garani. He didn’t keep wickets and the extent of recovery couldn’t be ascertained from the video uploaded by BCCI in the social media.

There wasn’t any pronounced forward press or footwork involved while driving the half-volleys, which could be an indicator of how quickly his hamstring is healing.

However, the man who has so far played 37 Tests and scored 1238 runs for the country, didn’t look uncomfortable during his time at the nets.

From the video it seemed that both the throwdown specialists didn’t go full tilt at the batsman, who is trying to gradually get into the groove after the injury.