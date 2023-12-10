HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

WPL second edition in February, to be played only at one venue: BCCI secretary Jay Shah

Mr. Shah, who is also the WPL committee’s convenor, said the league will start in the second or third week of February, 2024

December 10, 2023 03:40 am | Updated 03:40 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Jay Shah, BCCI Secretary. File.

Jay Shah, BCCI Secretary. File. | Photo Credit: K. PICHUMANI

Mumbai

BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on December 9 that the second edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) will be played only in one city, like it was the case in the inaugural season.

Mr. Shah, who is also the WPL committee’s convenor, said the league will start in the second or third week of February, 2024.

There were talks of next year’s WPL being played in multiple cities like the IPL.

“It is decided that we will have the tournament in February, most probably we will start in the second or third week.

“As far as the venue is concerned, it will be held in one state only so that it is better logistically — what if we do not get two venues in one city, that is,” Mr. Shah told reporters here on the sidelines of the WPL auction.

“Logistics are very important for us this time, next time we can figure it out,” he said.

Going deeper into the selection of the WPL venue, Mr. Shah said the BCCI has multiple options in front of it.

“We can do it either in Bangalore or in Uttar Pradesh. We have so many venues, even in Gujarat, where we have Ahmedabad, Rajkot and after a few years later Baroda can build their own stadium,” he said.

Mr. Shah said the governing body will soon have a sit-in with WPL franchises to finalise the venue.

“Basically, it is a joint call between the franchises and the BCCI. We will sit together and decide. But it will be in one state, that is sure.” The BCCI secretary noted that venue selection will have to be done carefully in order not to clash with the domestic matches.

“We will have to see where the venue is available. There are (domestic) matches happening in Gujarat, Chandigarh, Ranchi…it is not that we want to organise (WPL) matches in Mumbai only,” he said.

Mr. Shah exuded confidence that the WPL will be an even bigger success next year.

“It will be more successful this time. The biggest thing that you saw today (in the auction) was that two uncapped players got such big amounts, especially Indian players.

“The franchises have shown a lot of interest towards the Indian players which is a big thing,” he added.

Related Topics

cricket

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.