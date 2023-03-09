WPL has been a great showcase for women’s cricket, says Sophia Dunkley

March 09, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated March 10, 2023 05:00 pm IST - MUMBAI:

In the third Women’s T20I at Guwahati in 2019, England made 119 for six. In reply, India made 118 for six.

Batting lower down the order, Sophia Dunkely scored 14 not out. She is back in India, this time for the Women’s Premier League.

Women’s cricket has evolved since that tour of India four years ago. So has she as a cricketer. On Wednesday night at the Brabourne Stadium she raced to her fifty in just 18 balls – it is the fastest in the short history of the competition.

“I really enjoyed my batting, especially after the two tough games for us,” said Dunkley, shortly after her 28-ball 65 helped Gujarat Giants post its first win of the WPL.

“The atmosphere at the ground was great, though most of the crowd was supporting RCB. Our bowlers did brilliantly and Ashleigh Gardner was brilliant in the middle overs.”

Dunkley thinks the WPL is shaping up as a great tournament. “It has been incredible so far,” she said.

“To score 200 and still feeling under the pump is incredible and it shows how far the women’s game has come. We have seen scores of more than 200 a few times and there have been great chases as well. I think it is a great showcase for women’s cricket and it can only get better.”

Dunkley hadn’t played in Gujarat’s opening game, in which skipper and opener Beth Mooney got injured.

“We have got some world-class players in our team and it was good to get an opportunity,” she said. “I have taken that opportunity and hope to have a good tournament.”

She has shown she could be an explosive option at the top of the order for Giants.