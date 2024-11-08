WPL franchises retain core for 2025 edition 

Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning and Harmanpreet Kaur were some of the big names retained by their respective franchises for the next edition of the Women's Premier League.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday announced the retention of 14 players, including six overseas recruits. Along with captain Mandhana, star batter Perry, and wicket-keeper Richa Ghosh headlined the list of retainees of the championship-winning team.

RCB's retention strategy is built on trust and confidence in a core that has developed a strong bond over the past two seasons and came together last year to showcase its potential and deliver a historic title.

Besides Shafali, Delhi Capitals retained Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav and Arundhati Reddy among others.

Some of their oversees retentions include legendary Lanning, South African Marizanne Kapp, Southern Stars' Jess Jonassen, Alice Capsey and Annabel Sutherland.

As far as Mumbai Indians are concerned, they retained 14 players ahead of WPL 2025. The team continues to retain the core that was instrumental in being Season 1 champions and a strong playoffs run in Season 2.

Returning in the blue and gold are skipper Harmanpreet, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Shabnim Ismail, Chloe Tryon, Yastika Bhatia, Pooja Vastrakar, Sajana Sajeevan, Saika Ishaque, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Keerthana Balakrishnan and Amandeep Kaur.

The full list of players retained and released

Delhi Capitals

Retained Players: Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, and Titas Sadhu.

Released Players: Aparna Mondal, Ashwani Kumari, Laura Harris*, and Poonam Yadav.

Gujarat Giants

Retained Players: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Bharti Fulmali, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, Laura Wolvaardt, Mannat Kashyap, Meghna Singh, Phoebe Litchfield, Priya Mishra, Sayali Satghare, Shabnam Shakil, and Tanuja Kanwer.

Released Players: Kathryn Bryce, Lauren Cheatle, Lea Tahuhu, Sneh Rana, Tarannum Pathan, Trisha Poojitha, and Veda Krishnamurthy.

Mumbai Indians

Retained Players: Amandeep Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Jintimani Kalita, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Natalie Sciver, Pooja Vastrakar, S. Sajana, Saika Ishaque, Shabnim Ismail, and Yastika Bhatia.

Released Players: Fatima Jaffer, Humairaa Kaazi, Isabelle Wong*, and Priyanka Bala

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Retained Players: Asha Shobana, Dani Wyatt, Ekta Bisht, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Kanika Ahuja, Kate Cross, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, S. Meghana, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, and Sophie Molineux.

Released Players: Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shraddha Pokarkar, Shubha Satheesh, and Simran Bahadur.

UP Warriorz

Retained Players: Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Chamari Athapaththu, Deepti Sharma, Gouher Sultana, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Poonam Khemnar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Uma Chetry, and Vrinda Dinesh.

Released Players: Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, S Yashasri and Lauren Bell.