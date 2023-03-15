WPL | Amelia Kerr, international cricket’s youngest double-centurion, is finding the experience awesome 

March 15, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - MUMBAI

Castle Avenue in Dublin may not be among the world’s best-known cricket grounds. But, on June 13, 2018, it witnessed one of the game’s greatest all-round performances.

After cracking an unbeaten 232 off 145 balls for New Zealand against Ireland, Amelia Kerr took five for 17 with her leg-spin in the third ODI. She was only 17 then. She thus became the youngest batter, male or female, to score a double hundred in international cricket.

Less than a year after her incredible feat, Kerr came to India to play in the Women’s T20 Challenge, the precursor to the Women’s Premier League, at Jaipur. She put in a fine all-round performance before a huge crowd in the final for Velocity, which, however, lost to Supernovas off the last ball, thanks largely to a brilliant fifty from captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

Harmanpreet’s wicket was, in fact, taken by Kerr. Now, at the WPL, she is her captain.

“It’s nice to have the opportunity to play alongside her,” Kerrr said, a few hours after watching from the non-striking end Harmanpreet score a magnificent 30-ball 51 for Mumbai Indians against Gujarat Giants at the Brabourne Stadium on Tuesday night. “She is amazing. She has destroyed a lot of teams with her batting, and she has gone out there and done the same in the tournament.”

Kerr is also impressed with Harman’s captaincy, too. “She is a great leader,” she said. “When she walks into the changing room all the young idolise her and look up to her. She has a very calm way and builds confidence in your game.”

Kerr has played her part in helping Mumbai Indians make the playoffs with three games in hand, having picked up eight wickets besides making a contribution both times she got to bat. She is enjoying the experience of playing in front of the adoring MI fans.

Loving watching the @IPL - who are you backing to win? #IPL2022 — Amelia Kerr (@kerramelia01) March 28, 2022

“It is awesome,” she said. “Growing up watching the men’s IPL, I remember saying one day I want to play there.”