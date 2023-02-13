HamberMenu
WPL 2023 Live Updates: Mumbai Indians buys captain Harmanpreet Kaur; RCB acquires Smriti Mandhana

The five teams - Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, RCB, Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz - will be bidding for 90 players

February 13, 2023 03:25 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
India's Harmanpreet Kaur.

India's Harmanpreet Kaur. | Photo Credit: AP

Stage has been set for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) Player Auction at Mumbai where 448 women cricketers will go under the hammer for five teams.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, foreigners Ellyse Perry, Sophie Ecclestone, Sophie Devine and Deandra Dottin have put their names at a base price of ₹50 lakh.

Much like the men’s IPL, the players to be auctioned have been put in five brackets with different base prices. The lowest base price has been set at ₹10 lakh, while the biggest bracket has been set at a base price of ₹50 lakh.

  • February 13, 2023 15:34
    Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry bought by RCB

    Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry gets a successful bid by Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹1.70 crore.

  • February 13, 2023 15:32
    Deepti Sharma sold to UP Warriorz

    India all-rounder Deepti Sharma was signed by UP Warriorz for ₹2.6 crore in the Women’s Premier League Auction in Mumbai on Monday.

    Deepti, who had a base price of ₹50 lakh, was involved in a tight bidding between Delhi, Gujarat Giants and Mumbai. UP Warriorz made a surprise first bidding at ₹2.2 crore and eventually signed the all-rounder.

  • February 13, 2023 15:30
    Mumbai Indians acquire Harmanpreet Kaur

    Mumbai Indians buys India captain Harmanpreet Kaur for ₹1.80 crore at WPL auctions.

  • February 13, 2023 15:29
    RCB pick Smriti Mandhana for ₹3.4 crore

    Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana has bagged a major contract in the Women’s Premier League after being bought by RCB for ₹3.4 crore.

Top News Today

