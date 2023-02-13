WPL 2023 Live Updates: Mumbai Indians buys captain Harmanpreet Kaur; RCB acquires Smriti Mandhana

The five teams - Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, RCB, Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz - will be bidding for 90 players

February 13, 2023 03:25 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST

Stage has been set for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) Player Auction at Mumbai where 448 women cricketers will go under the hammer for five teams.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, foreigners Ellyse Perry, Sophie Ecclestone, Sophie Devine and Deandra Dottin have put their names at a base price of ₹50 lakh.

Much like the men’s IPL, the players to be auctioned have been put in five brackets with different base prices. The lowest base price has been set at ₹10 lakh, while the biggest bracket has been set at a base price of ₹50 lakh.