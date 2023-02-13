WPL 2023 Live Updates: Mumbai Indians buys captain Harmanpreet Kaur; RCB acquires Smriti Mandhana

Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry gets a successful bid by Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹1.70 crore.
- February 13, 2023 15:34Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry bought by RCB
- February 13, 2023 15:32Deepti Sharma sold to UP Warriorz
India all-rounder Deepti Sharma was signed by UP Warriorz for ₹2.6 crore in the Women’s Premier League Auction in Mumbai on Monday.
Deepti, who had a base price of ₹50 lakh, was involved in a tight bidding between Delhi, Gujarat Giants and Mumbai. UP Warriorz made a surprise first bidding at ₹2.2 crore and eventually signed the all-rounder.
- February 13, 2023 15:30Mumbai Indians acquire Harmanpreet Kaur
Mumbai Indians buys India captain Harmanpreet Kaur for ₹1.80 crore at WPL auctions.
- February 13, 2023 15:29RCB pick Smriti Mandhana for ₹3.4 crore
Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana has bagged a major contract in the Women’s Premier League after being bought by RCB for ₹3.4 crore.
