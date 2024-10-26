India retained their position at the top of the World Test Championship standings, but their points percentage (PCT) took a hit following their 113-run defeat in the second Test against New Zealand on Saturday (October 26, 2024).

India crashed to their first-ever Tests series defeat at home in 12 years as New Zealand handed the hosts a humiliating 113-run loss in the second Test in Pune to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

It was India's fourth loss in the current WTC cycle, causing their PCT to drop from 68.06 to 62.82. As a result, Rohit Sharma and his men are now just 0.32 ahead of Australia (62.50), who occupy the second spot.

After the third Test against New Zealand next week, India will fly Down Under to play the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which has gained more significance now.

India had won 18 consecutive series before this one, and were heavy favourites to win all the matches in their pursuit of a final spot in the WTC.

But, now, to qualify for their third consecutive WTC Final without relying on external results, India must win four of their remaining six matches.

Set a daunting target of 359 in the fourth innings, India lost wickets at regular intervals to meekly surrender the match and the series to New Zealand.

"I am hurting because we lost the game. Can't think about what lies ahead and can it affect our chances. We didn't play well enough, we lost the series and that is hurting. There are things we need to do as a unit," India skipper Rohit Sharma said at the post-match press conference when asked about the WTC scenario.

India's loss has opened up the race for the WTC Final, giving the likes of Sri Lanka, South Africa, and New Zealand besides Australia, a strong opportunity to qualify for the WTC25 Final next year.

The historic win against India has elevated the Black Caps, who now have a PCT of 50, to the fourth spot and back into the reckoning for a finals spot.

Sri Lanka, who have a PCT of 55.56, occupy the third spot while Pakistan's nine-wicket victory against England in the third Test in Rawalpindi has helped them climb to seventh place with 33.33 PCT. England, who have 40.79 PCT, are sixth.