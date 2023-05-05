ADVERTISEMENT

World Test Championship | KL Rahul rules himself out of final, to undergo thigh surgery

May 05, 2023 04:08 pm | Updated 04:08 pm IST - New Delhi

The WTC final will be played at the Oval in London from June 7.

PTI

K.L. Rahul. File | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India's top-order batter KL Rahul on May 5 ruled himself out of the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia and will undergo a thigh surgery on the advice of his medical team.

Rahul, the captain of the Lucknow Super Giants, has been ruled out for an indefinite period due to the injury he sustained during an Indian Premier League game against Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier this week.

"Absolutely gutted that I won't be at the Oval next month with Team India. I'll do everything I can to get back in blue and help my country. That has always been my focus and priority," Rahul said in a statement he uploaded on his social media handles.

"After careful consideration and consultation with the medical team, it's been concluded that I'll be undergoing a surgery on my thigh shortly.

"My focus will be on my rehabilitation and recovery in the coming weeks. It's a tough call to make, but I know it's the right one to ensure a full recovery," he added,

