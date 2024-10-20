GIFT a SubscriptionGift
World Test Championship: India remains on top despite defeat to New Zealand in first Test

India's percentage dropped to 68.06% and they will now look to get their act together before the upcoming two Tests and the ensuing five-match series in Australia at the end of the year.

Published - October 20, 2024 03:32 pm IST - Dubai

PTI
India loosened their grip somewhat but continued to lead the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, despite suffering an eight-wicket defeat to New Zealand in the three-match series opener in Dubai on Sunday (October 20, 2024). Photo: Wikipedia

India loosened their grip somewhat but continued to lead the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, despite suffering an eight-wicket defeat to New Zealand in the three-match series opener in Dubai on Sunday (October 20, 2024). Photo: Wikipedia

India loosened their grip somewhat but continued to lead the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, despite suffering an eight-wicket defeat to New Zealand in the three-match series opener in Dubai on Sunday (October 20, 2024).

India's percentage dropped to 68.06% after the humbling experience in Bengaluru, and they will now look to get their act together before the upcoming two Tests and the ensuing five-match series in Australia at the end of the year.

The Black Caps chased down their victory target of 107 with relative ease, with the win catapulting the side from sixth up to fourth on the updated standings with a win-loss percentage of 44.44%.

Reigning champions Australia and Sri Lanka are currently India's closest challengers on the standings, with Pat Cummins' side in second place on 62.50% and the island nation narrowly behind with 55.56% following their recent series sweep over New Zealand.

But New Zealand's triumph over India has the Kiwis back in the running for a second appearance in the World Test Championship final, as they overtake England and South Africa to re-claim fourth position.

New Zealand host England for three Tests in November and December and may still be in contention for a top two finish on the standings with a pair of positive results from the remaining matches against India.

After bowling India out for a historic low of 46 on the first morning of the match, New Zealand piled up a massive 402 thanks largely to a Rachin Ravindra century (134) and a Tim Southee cameo (65) lower down the order.

India responded strongly in their second essay with Sarfaraz Khan (150) and Rishabh Pant (99) masterminding an excellent comeback, before the second new ball turned the match in New Zealand's favour.

Published - October 20, 2024 03:32 pm IST

