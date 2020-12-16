World Test Championship: India needs to step it up

DUBAI

16 December 2020 22:31 IST

The Indians are in third place in the ICC Test rankings with 114 rating points.

India can’t afford too many slip-ups in the away series against Australia and the next home assignment against England as the race for the World Test Championship (WTC) final is reaching its climax.

The Indians are in third place in the ICC Test rankings with 114 rating points.

Australia, with 116.46, is followed closely by New Zealand (116.37).

Advertising

Advertising

If New Zealand beats Pakistan 2-0 in the two-Test series, which starts on December 26, it will finish on 420 points from five series.

India will then need five wins or four wins and three draws in its last eight Tests — against Australia and England — to qualify.