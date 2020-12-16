Cricket

World Test Championship: India needs to step it up

Virat Kohli (Captain) of India during an Indian Nets Session at Adelaide Oval on December 15, 2020 in Adelaide, Australia.   | Photo Credit: Mark Brake

India can’t afford too many slip-ups in the away series against Australia and the next home assignment against England as the race for the World Test Championship (WTC) final is reaching its climax.

The Indians are in third place in the ICC Test rankings with 114 rating points.

Australia, with 116.46, is followed closely by New Zealand (116.37).

If New Zealand beats Pakistan 2-0 in the two-Test series, which starts on December 26, it will finish on 420 points from five series.

India will then need five wins or four wins and three draws in its last eight Tests — against Australia and England — to qualify.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 16, 2020 10:32:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/world-test-championship-india-needs-to-step-it-up/article33349233.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY