ADVERTISEMENT

World Test Championship final | India have firepower in pace department to trouble Australia, says Ross Taylor

March 31, 2023 03:37 pm | Updated 03:37 pm IST - Dubai

Taylor is confident that even without Bumrah, India have enough options in the pace department to make an impact in English conditions.

PTI

Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj are seen during a practice session. File | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Former New Zealand skipper Ross Taylor has backed the Indian pace unit to cause trouble for Australian batters in the World Test Championship final scheduled at the Oval in London from June 7-11.

Taylor, himself a World Test Championship winner, feels Indian fast bowlers have the wherewithal to create problems for Australia even though Jasprit Bumrah will be sidelined due to a back surgery.

"Any time you play in England, conditions and the weather play a big part," Taylor was told ICC website.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"Any time you think of Australia and India, and also you're playing in a neutral ground, the seamers play a big part. The Australian seamers are renowned for bowling with the Dukes ball and have a lot of experience." But taylor didn't rule out India's chances.

"I wouldn't rule out this Indian side. They have had a lot of success over there in the years gone past, they have a few of these seamers," he added.

While spin played a key role in the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India, Taylor expects pacers of both the teams to rule the roost in the WTC Final at The Oval.

Taylor is confident that even without Bumrah, India have enough options in the pace department to make an impact in English conditions.

"Very tough to replace someone like Bumrah. He has been fantastic in all three formats and is the leader of their bowling attack," he said.

"But I think there's still enough depth in this Indian line-up to trouble the Australian side. (Mohammed) Shami and co are fantastic in these conditions.

"When you consider the India attack, (Mohammed) Siraj and Co. are also very good with the Dukes ball.

"I think there are still a lot of (India) seamers that are fantastic and enjoy bowling with the Dukes ball. Umesh Yadav also bowls 140-plus. They will relish the opportunity to bowl with the Dukes ball and in English conditions," Taylor added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US