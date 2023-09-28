South Africa takes on Afghanistan in World Cup warm-up match

September 28, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:

Rains usually like to make an appearance when big-time cricket arrives in this city of beautiful beaches and fascinating history. So it wasn’t much of a surprise to find the airport rather wet on Thursday evening, the eve of the World Cup warm matches.

Four warm-up matches are scheduled to be played at the Greenfield Stadium, and that would be some consolation for the city’s passionate cricket fans who had been hoping for a few World Cup games. In the first of the warm-up games, South Africa takes on Afghanistan on Friday, from 2 p.m. onwards.

India’s match on October 3

The biggest attraction is reserved for the last day, October 3, when India will play Netherlands. In the other matches, Australia will face Netherlands on September 30 and New Zealand will meet South Africa on October 2.

Though there is a possibility of rain over the next one week, plenty of cricket should be possible. Especially with a big crowd expected for the India match.

