Cricket World Cup winners to get $4 million and runners-up to get $2 million: ICC

The ICC announced the prize money and incentives for all 48 matches to be played in the showpiece starting next month.

September 22, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - Dubai

PTI
A view of the ICC men’s Cricket World Cup trophy in Hyderabad.

A view of the ICC men’s Cricket World Cup trophy in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

The winner of the upcoming ODI World Cup will get a prize purse of $4 million (approximately ₹33 crore) while the runners-up will get richer by $2 million (approximately ₹16 crore), the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on September 22.

The ICC announced the prize money and incentives for all 48 matches to be played in the showpiece starting next month.

The two losing semi finalists will get $800,000 (₹6 crore approximately) each.

The other six teams who fail to qualify for the knockouts will get $100,000 (₹82 lakh approximately) each, and the winner of each group stage match will get an incentive of $40000 (₹33 lakh approximately).

A total of $10 million will be distributed by the ICC among all winning teams throughout the tournament.

The apex body has taken this decision in a bid to make the tournament more competitive and entertaining, both for the players and the fans.

The World Cup will be held in India from October 5 to November 19. It will comprise 45 league matches and three knockout matches.

This will be the 13th edition of the men's ODI World Cup, and 10 teams (India, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and Netherlands) will feature in the tournament.

