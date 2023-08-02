HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

World Cup 2023 | Pakistan agree to playing India on October 14, will be pitted against Sri Lanka on October 10 instead of 12

The International Cricket Council (ICC), will soon release an updated schedule as apparently few other games involving other teams would also be rescheduled

August 02, 2023 01:00 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - Karachi

PTI
 The India versus Pakistan match had to be rescheduled due to issues with regards to deployment of security on the first day of Navratri festival in Ahmedabad. Representational file image.

 The India versus Pakistan match had to be rescheduled due to issues with regards to deployment of security on the first day of Navratri festival in Ahmedabad. Representational file image. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The marquee World Cup clash between India and Pakistan will be held in Ahmedabad on October 14, instead of originally scheduled date October 15 as PCB has agreed with ICC and BCCI on proposed change of dates of two of its matches.

Pakistan will also play Sri Lanka on October 10 instead of October 12 in Hyderabad which will facilitate a three-day gap before the India game.

The India versus Pakistan match had to be rescheduled due to issues with regards to deployment of security on the first day of Navratri festival in Ahmedabad.

The ICC and BCCI had approached the PCB for the rescheduling of two of its group matches including the one against India in Ahmedabad.

The International Cricket Council (ICC), will soon release an updated schedule as apparently few other games involving other teams would also be rescheduled.

Pakistan's current schedule for the ICC World Cup 2023:

October 6 - vs Netherlands in Hyderabad

October 12 - vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad

October 15 - vs India in Ahmedabad

October 20 - vs Australia in Bengaluru

October 23 - vs Afghanistan in Chennai

October 27 - vs South Africa in Chennai

October 31 - vs Bangladesh in Kolkata

November 4 - vs New Zealand Bengaluru (Day match).

Related Topics

cricket

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.