Women's World Cup | Haynes, Lanning set up 12-run win for Australia

Rachael Haynes of Australia celebrates her century during the 2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup match between Australia and England at Seddon Park on March 05, 2022 in Hamilton | Photo Credit: KAI SCHWOERER

March 05, 2022 16:34 IST

Nat Sciver, who remained unbeaten on 109, and star opener Tammy Beaumont (74) tried to rally England to victory but the defending champions fell short in an exciting match

Opener Rachael Haynes smashed a scintillating 130 as Australia rode on a brilliant batting performance to eke out a 12-run win over defending champions England in a high-scoring ICC Women's World Cup match here on Saturday.

A minute's silence was observed before the start of the play to honour the memory of Australian legends Shane Warne and Rodney Marsh, who died on Friday within hours of each other.

Put in to bat, Australia posted a daunting 310 for 3 courtesy a 196-run stand between Haynes and skipper Meg Lanning (86). It was the highest total England had conceded in World Cups.

Haynes blazed away to almost a run-a-ball 130 off 131 balls, hitting the ball 14 times to the fence and once over it, with Lanning complementing her perfectly.

England snared Australia opener Alyssa Healy early on with Sciver dismissing her for 28 as the Aussies slipped to 35/1.

Lanning joined a cautious Haynes at the crease, and the duo went about building a partnership, scoring at a steady rate.

England bowled well for most part, although there were slip-ups in the field. The Australia pair did well to squeeze singles, even as they employed caution.

As the innings progressed and the pitch eased out, the duo gradually abandoned caution, although after 35 overs, Australia were still at 172/1.

With 10 overs to go, Haynes and Lanning began playing their shots.

Australia added 100 runs in the final 10 overs, and the fall of Lanning in the 43rd over didn't arrest the flow of runs as Beth Mooney (19-ball 27) came in and provided good support to Ellyse Perry (14 off 5) Defending the mammoth target, Megan Schutt, dented England early in the innings with the wicket of Lauren Winfield-Hill for a duck.

Captain Heather Knight and Beaumont took some time to settle but made up for it.

Beaumont raced to a fifty but Knight fell 10 runs short of the milestone, ending a brilliant 92-run partnership.

Sciver and Beaumont then began the repair work. However, the former was stumped off Alana King's bowling in the 28th over.

Australia picked two more wickets in quick succession but Sciver kept going, hitting 13 boundaries.

Sophia Dunkley and Katherine Brunt provided Sciver some assistance but without power hitters at the other end, the total proved too much to handle for them.