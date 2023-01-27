HamberMenu
Women’s Under-19 World Cup semifinal: India thrashes New Zealand by 8 wickets; enters finals

Indian captain Shafali Verma won the toss and decided to bowl first.

January 27, 2023 04:15 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
India women under-19 vice-captain Shweta Sehrawat in action during the semifinal match agianst New Zealand in Potchefstroom on January 27, 2023. Twitter/@BCCIWomen

India women under-19 vice-captain Shweta Sehrawat in action during the semifinal match agianst New Zealand in Potchefstroom on January 27, 2023. Twitter/@BCCIWomen

Indian women’s Under-19 team entered the finals defeating New Zealand by 8 wickets in the first semifinal, in Potchefstroom on January 27, 2023.

Earlier, electing to bowl first, India women under-19 team restricted New Zealand team for 107.

Except for Georgia Plimmer (35) and Isabella Gaze (26), no New Zealand batswomen contributed.

India women bowlers led by Parshavi Chopra (3 for 20) dismissed the New Zealand team for a paltry 107.

All the other Indian women bowlers contributed.

Indian women chased the target with 34 balls to spare.

Despite losing captain Shafali Verma (10) early, another opener Shweta Sehrawat scored a brilliant half-century to take India past the New Zealand total.

Shweta Sehrawat (61 not out) and Soumya Tiwari (22) stitched together 62-run partnership. Losing Soumya Tiwari didn’t deter Sehrawat and took India past the New Zealand total.

