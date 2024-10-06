GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Women’s T20 World Cup: Indian women bowlers restrict Pakistan for 105 for 8

India have made one change to their side with off-spinner Sajeevan Sajana replacing medium pacer Pooja Vastrakar while Pakistan brought in Syeda Aroob Shah.

Updated - October 06, 2024 05:12 pm IST - Dubai

The Hindu Bureau
Indian women team celebrate a wicket during the ICC Women’s Twenty20 World Cup match against Pakistan women in Dubai on October 6, 2024.

Indian women team celebrate a wicket during the ICC Women’s Twenty20 World Cup match against Pakistan women in Dubai on October 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

After being defeated by New Zealand in their opening encounter, Indian women bounced back strongly against the Pakistan women and restricted them to 105 for 8 in the ICC Women’s Twenty20 World Cup match in Dubai on Sunday (October 6, 2024).

Indian women bowlers led by Shreyanka Patil (2 for 12) and Arundhati Reddy (3 for 19) bowled tight line and length. The Indian women bowlers never let their Pakistani counterpart to attack.

The top scorer for Pakistani women team was Nida Dar (28) who fought a lone battle with wickets falling at regular intervals. The next highest score was from opener Muneeba Ali (17) and Syeda Aroob Shah (14).

Earlier, Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana won the toss and elected to bat against India.

India have made one change to their side with off-spinner Sajeevan Sajana replacing medium pacer Pooja Vastrakar, who is troubled by a niggle.

In Pakistan playing XI, leg spinner Syeda Aroob Shah has replaced medium pacer Diana Baig.

Teams

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, S Sajana, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, and Renuka Thakur Singh.

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali(wk), Gull Feroza, Sidra Amin, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Fatima Sana (c), Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Syeda Aroob Shah, and Sadia Iqbal.

Published - October 06, 2024 04:34 pm IST

