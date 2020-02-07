Cricket

Women’s Triangular T20 series: England beat India by four wickets

Smriti Mandhana of India plays a shot during game four of the Tri Series Twenty20 series between India and England at Junction Oval on February 07, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia.

Smriti Mandhana of India plays a shot during game four of the Tri Series Twenty20 series between India and England at Junction Oval on February 07, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia.   | Photo Credit: Getty Images

more-in

Opener Smriti Mandhana top-scored with a 40-ball 45 as India struggled to 123 for six. England then returned to overhaul the target, scoring 124 for six with seven balls to spare.

Natalie Sciver smashed a strokeful fifty as England beat India by four wickets in the fourth T20 of the women’s triangular series here on Friday.

Sent in to bat, opener Smriti Mandhana top-scored with a 40-ball 45 as India struggled to 123 for six. England then returned to overhaul the target, scoring 124 for six with seven balls to spare.

Sciver scored 50 off 38 balls with the help of six fours and a six.

Earlier, Mandhana smashed seven fours and one maximum blow for a six in her innings, but the other batswomen, including Jemimah Rodrigues (23) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (14), failed to capitalise on their starts.

For England, Anya Shrubsole (3/31) took three wickets and Katherine Brunt (2/23) scalped two to derail India’s innings after they were sent in to bat at Junction Oval.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad (3/23) took three wickets, while Radha Yadav (1/24) scalped one for India.

Brief Score:

India women: 123 for 6 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 45; Anya Shrubsole 3/31).

England women: 124 for 6 in 18.5 overs (Natalie Sciver 50; Rajeshwari Gayakwad (3/23).

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Cricket
cricket
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 7, 2020 12:28:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/womens-triangular-t20-series-england-beat-india-by-four-wickets/article30759682.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY