Athapaththu hits half-century for Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup opener

February 11, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - Cape Town

Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu made a hard-hit half-century against South Africa in the opening match of the Women’s T20 World Cup at Newlands in Cape Town on February 10.

Athapaththu’s 68 enabled Sri Lanka to make 129 for four after they were sent in to bat by the host nation.

The left-handed Sri Lankan veteran hit 12 fours and shared a second-wicket partnership of 86 with 17-year-old Vishmi Gunarathne, who made 35.

Both batters fell to good fielding off successive balls in the 18th over, preventing a late burst of scoring.

Gunarathne was run out by a direct hit by Tazmin Brits and Athapaththu fell to a diving catch in the deep by Nadine de Klerk off Marizanne Kapp.

Brief scores:

Sri Lanka 129-4 in 20 overs (C Athapaththu 68, V Gunarathne 35)

Toss: South Africa

Match situation: South Africa need 130 to win