Women’s T20 World Cup: Pakistan beats Sri Lanka in opener; Scotland loses to Bangladesh

Skipper Fatima Sana put in an all-round performance to lead Pakistan to an opening victory over Sri Lanka at the Women’s T20 World Cup on Thursday (October 3, 2024).

The 22-year-old Sana led her side with both bat and ball — top scoring with 30 off 20 balls and then picking 2-10 in 3.5 overs as Pakistan beat its sub-continental rival by 31 runs.

Pakistan was bowled out for 116 runs in 20 overs, but managed to defend it by restricting the Sri Lankans to 85-9 in 20 overs.

Earlier, tournament host Bangladesh beat Scotland by 16 runs to launch the World Cup far from home.

Opting to bat against the Asian Champions, Pakistan made a decent start with the bat. Four of its top-order five batters got into double figures with Nida Dhar (23) leading the way.

Opener Muneeba Ali (11) scored the first six of the tournament despite the surface retaining its sluggish nature from the afternoon game.

Dar put on 25 runs for the fourth wicket with Omaima Sohail, who scored 18. For Sri Lanka, skipper and off-break bowler Chamari Athapaththu picked 3-18 in four overs.

Her spell set back Pakistan’s middle order, before her counterpart Sana hit three fours and a six off her 20-ball flourish to push the score past 100.

Pakistan was dealt a blow early in the chase, with medium pacer Diana Beg walking off with a suspected calf injury after only one ball.

Sana then came out to finish the over and struck big, dismissing the power-hitting Chamari Athapaththu for six.

Omaima Sohail then stepped up — the medium pacer picked up two wickets in successive overs to rock the Sri Lankan chase. Four of its top five batters, including Athapaththu, failed to reach double digits.

Opener Vishmi Gunaratne kept the scorecard ticking, scoring 20 off 34 balls and holding one end together.

Nilakshi de Silva scored 22 off 25 balls to balance the middle, but a lack of key partnerships didn’t allow Sri Lanka to settle into the chase.

Left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal picked 3-17 in four overs, while Nashra Sandhu took 2-15, as Pakistan registered a confidence boosting win ahead of its marquee clash against India on Sunday.

In the first game of the day, Bangladesh put up 119-7 as off-spinner Saskia Horley took 3-13 in two overs, but restricted debutant Scotland to 103-7 as medium-pacer Ritu Moni took 2-15 in four overs.

Hosting rights were stripped from Bangladesh in August because of uncertainty after nationwide protests toppled the government. The United Arab Emirates agreed on short notice to stage the ninth edition for the first time.

The Bangladesh team didn’t appear fazed to be 3,500 kilometers from home. It won the toss and made slow progress batting on a sluggish surface.

Opener Shathi Rani scored 29 off 32 balls, hitting three fours, and put on 26 with Murshida Khatun (12).

Bangladesh collapsed from 68-1 to 97-5 across 27 deliveries, yet Nigar Sultana’s run-a-ball 18 pushed them past 100 and to a defendable target. Fahima Khatum scored a vital 10 not out off five balls.

Chasing 120 for a maiden win, Scotland was led by Sarah Bryce’s unbeaten 49 off 52 balls in her World Cup debut.

Bangladesh spinners made it difficult to score. Surprisingly, Moni was the pick of its bowlers, and three of the four spinners claimed one wicket.

Bryce didn’t have much support. Her older sister and captain Katherine Bryce scored 11. Only three Scots made it to double figures.