Women’s T20 World Cup | Ind vs Eng semifinal: Rain delays toss

Persistent rain since morning has delayed the toss between India and England in the first semifinal of the Women’s T20 World Cup, in Sydney on Thursday.
To complete a 10 over a side match, the toss must be held by 4.36 pm local time (11:06 am IST) and play must commence by 4.51 pm (11:21 am IST).
In case the match is not held due to bad weather, India will qualify for the summit clash, courtesy their superior record in the group stage.
India are unbeaten in the tournament thus far winning all four of their matches.
If the second semifinal between South Africa and Australia is also washed out then the Proteas will advance to the final since they topped their group.
The second semifinal is scheduled to begin after the India-England match at the same venue.
There is no reserve day for the semifinals.
