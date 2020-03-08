Women’s T20 World Cup final | We can’t blame Shafali for defeat, says India captain Harmanpreet Kaur

Melbourne

08 March 2020 19:22 IST

Australia captain Meg Lanning was delighted by her team’s performance throughout the tournament.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Sunday backed beleaguered 16-year-old Shafali Verma after her dropped catch of Alyssa Healy cost India dear in the Women’s T20 World Cup final against Australia here on Sunday.

Shafali dropped Healy in the first over when the Australian opener was on nine. Healy went on to smash a 39-ball 75 and, along with Beth Mooney (78 not out off 54), added 115 runs for the opening wicket to power Australia to 184 for 4.

In reply, India were bowled out for 99 to hand the hosts a 85-run win and an unprecedented fifth world title in the shortest format.

Advertising

Advertising

“She (Verma) is only 16, she’s playing her first World Cup. She did really, really well and performed for us. For a 16-year-old kid, it’s difficult to keep thinking positively and stay in the game,” said Kaur.

“It’s a learning lesson for her but it could happen to anyone. We can’t blame her because there were others also in her position.”

Left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad also wasted a caught and bowled chance of Mooney early in the Australian innings, and Kaur rued the two dropped catches.

“We gave chances to batters in great form and it’s difficult for bowlers to come back when that happens,” she said.

Not overwhelmed by occasion

Kaur denied that her side were overwhelmed by the occasion as they were playing in their maiden final in front of a record 86,174 spectators at the iconic MCG, the most in a women’s cricket match.

“We weren’t feeling under pressure but unfortunately we were unable to create those chances. It’s a lesson for all of us, we have to be at 100% when we’re fielding because that’s the most important part of cricket.”

India came into the tournament with one of its youngest squads, and became the first team to field more than one teenager in the tournament’s final. There were plenty of new faces since their 2017 World Cup defeat to England.

On that occasion, just nine runs separated India from the title. The lack of clinical cricket this time around has made defeat slightly easier to swallow for the skipper.

“I guess 2017 was more disappointing, because that was so close,” Kaur said.

“We didn’t play the cricket we expected of ourselves this time. As our team is quite young, we did really well in the league games. We reached the final this year. If we keep working and improving, maybe in the future we can win.”

The setback will serve as a learning experience, according to the India captain.

“We didn’t field well, we need to learn from today’s performance. When you are playing a great level of cricket, you cannot drop the chances and we were not up to the mark.

“We will take this seriously and when we come to play next time, we will be one of the best fielding sides.”

She spoke highly of the domestic IPL style Women’s Challenger tournament, saying that the event has helped spot talented players for the national team.

“This year we are hoping for some more games in the Women’s Challenger, that tournament is very important for us because it is of high quality. From there we already got two good players, and hopefully in the upcoming tournaments we can get more.”

We’ve had everything thrown at us, says Lanning

Megan Schutt of Australia celebrates victory during the ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup Final match between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 08, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo Credit: Ryan Pierse

Australia captain Meg Lanning was delighted by her team’s performance throughout the tournament.

“I’m just really proud of this group of players and staff. We’ve had everything thrown at us, ups and downs. It was tough, definitely, especially after we lost that first game. There was a lot of expectation on us, inside and out. Definitely some tough times in there but we stuck with each other, had each other’s backs,” she said.

Australia were dealt with major blows when star all-rounder Ellyse Perry and pacer Tayla Vlaeminck were ruled out of the tournament and Lanning said the absence of the duo affected the team’s plans.

“Coming in they (the injured players) were a big part of our plans, we had to go to Plan B and C.”

Talking about the record turnout of 86,174 at the iconic MCG, the most in a women’s cricket match, she said, “It has been massive, 86,000 people at the MCG, I’ve never seen it before and didn’t think I’d be part of it in the middle.”

Lost for words, says Mooney

Player of the tournament Beth Mooney, who scored a scintillating unbeaten 78, said her team was aware of their shortcomings from their group stage loss against India and worked on executing their plans properly.

“I’m a bit lost for words. It has been an unbelievable tournament. The crowds have been great throughout the tournament,” Mooney said.

“Didn’t really do anything differently. We had some plans we didn’t execute in that first game. I think we stuck to our processes. We sort of knew what went wrong against India in the first game and we worked on our plans accordingly,” she added.