Women's T20 World Cup | Dominant Australia crush New Zealand by 60 runs

Opener Beth Mooney top-scored with a 32-ball 40 as Australia posted a challenging 148 for eight

Published - October 09, 2024 01:34 am IST - Sharjah

PTI
Australian players celebrate the wicket of New Zealand’s Brooke Halliday during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Australia and New Zealand at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024.

Australian players celebrate the wicket of New Zealand’s Brooke Halliday during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Australia and New Zealand at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Australia's batters provided their experienced bowling unit with sufficient runs to defend on a slow wicket and register a comprehensive 60-run win over New Zealand in the Women's T20 World Cup here on Tuesday (October 8, 2024).

Opener Beth Mooney top-scored with a 32-ball 40 as Australia posted a challenging 148 for eight. Ellyse Perry chipped in with a 24-ball 30, after Alyssa Healy contributed 26 in 20 deliveries at the top of the order.

In reply, New Zealand were all out for 88 in 19.2 overs with Megan Schutt returning excellent figures of 3/3 in 3.2 overs. Annabel Sutherland (3/21) and Sophie Molineux (2/15) were the other major wicket-takers for Australia.

With this result, Australia grabbed the top spot in Group A with two wins from as many as matches.

Opting to bat, six-time winners Australia were off to a fine start with Healy and Beth Mooney adding 41 runs for the first wicket in just 5.2 overs.

Healy was adjudged out lbw after being hit on the pad by left-arm spinner Fran Jonas but after being persuaded by Mooney, the batter opted for a review, and it proved to be the right call, as the on-field umpire's decision was overturned.

Healy responded with two fours and in the next over, she lofted Eden Carson over extra cover region for another boundary.

New Zealand's Amelia Kerr, who picked up 4/26, also pulled off a brilliant running catch to send back Phoebe Litchfield (18 off 18).

Brief scores:

Australia: 148/8 in 20 overs (Beth Mooney 40; Amelia Kerr 4/26)

New Zealand: 88 all out in 19.2 overs (Amelia Kerr 29; Megan Schutt 3/3, Annabel Sutherland 3/21).

Published - October 09, 2024 01:34 am IST

cricket / sport / T20 World Cup 2024 / Twenty20 World Cup / Twenty20

